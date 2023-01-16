Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells $47,950.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.9 %

FWONK stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several brokerages recently commented on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.