Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,472,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $193.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

