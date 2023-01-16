Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,998 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $377,321,000. Amundi raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $75,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.