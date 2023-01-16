FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. abrdn plc raised its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.05.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $473.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $730.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

