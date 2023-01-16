FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

