FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $266,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 85.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

