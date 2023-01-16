FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $311,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

