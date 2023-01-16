FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New $136,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,469,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

