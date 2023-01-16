FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 179.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX opened at $120.31 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

