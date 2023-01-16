FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 280 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,787,000 after buying an additional 1,004,157 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $107.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

