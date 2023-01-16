FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 450 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

