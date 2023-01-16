Fulton Financial (FULT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.15 million. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.84 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 322.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

