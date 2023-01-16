Gabalex Capital Management LLC Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 7.5% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $321,036,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $262,275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $197,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.