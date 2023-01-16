Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $358.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $335.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.25. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

