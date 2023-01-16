Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Financial Review

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Generation Hemp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.32 billion 1.08 -$1.20 billion N/A N/A Generation Hemp $680,000.00 41.39 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 5 0 0 2.00 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 229.59%. Given Just Eat Takeaway.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Just Eat Takeaway.com is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Risk & Volatility

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Just Eat Takeaway.com beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

