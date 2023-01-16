Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:G opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

Insider Activity

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $2,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,435,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,455,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth $70,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.