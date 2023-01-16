Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Genpact Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:G opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $51.97.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $2,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,435,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,455,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Genpact
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth $70,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Genpact
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
