Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,455,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Genpact Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

