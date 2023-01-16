GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.80. GMS has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $686,403. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GMS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

