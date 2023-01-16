GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $61.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. GMS has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock worth $686,403 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GMS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in GMS by 19.0% during the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in GMS by 0.3% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 811,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in GMS by 32.6% during the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 341,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 84,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

