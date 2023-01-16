Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.6% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $958,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

