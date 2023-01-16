Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.