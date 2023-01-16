Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 3.0 %

About Gold Fields

Shares of GFI stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

