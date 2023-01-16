Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 478,929 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 478,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.0 %

BX opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.