Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 515,895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of Best Buy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $85.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

