Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 171,435 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 171,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after acquiring an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $222.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $256.62.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.