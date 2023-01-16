Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $36.04 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 258,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,036,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

ADI opened at $168.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

