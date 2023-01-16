Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GNTY opened at $35.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,350.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,864,484.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 764 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,350.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 604,943 shares in the company, valued at $20,864,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,742 shares of company stock worth $1,438,751. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
