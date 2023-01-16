Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

