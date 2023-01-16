Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $60.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $79.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

