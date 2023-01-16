Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 106,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.98 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

