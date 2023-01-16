Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.67 ($12.02).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.10) to GBX 1,050 ($12.79) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.45) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.92) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 780 ($9.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 925 ($11.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,010.87. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,399.50 ($17.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 859.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 848.60.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

