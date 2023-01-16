Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 1.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 7.66% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $94,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,531,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.