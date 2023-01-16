Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 1.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 7.66% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $94,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,531,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter.
Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance
Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.
About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF
Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.