Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 2,544 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $52,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 77.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,887 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

