Hartline Investment Corp Invests $220,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.6 %

AEP opened at $94.84 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

