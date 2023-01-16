Hartline Investment Corp Invests $243,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

