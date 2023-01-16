Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after buying an additional 480,191 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,398,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after buying an additional 406,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

OMC opened at $84.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

