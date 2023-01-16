Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 1,100 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.32 and its 200 day moving average is $229.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $301.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

