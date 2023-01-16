Hartline Investment Corp Takes $152,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on F. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

