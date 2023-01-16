Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

NYSE:BDX opened at $255.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

