HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.28.

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.92. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0147 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

