HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.97. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

