HedgeTrade 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,144.82 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $35.56 million and approximately $2,144.82 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

