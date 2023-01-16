Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.83.

HXGBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

HXGBY opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

