Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.83.

Several brokerages have commented on HXGBY. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

