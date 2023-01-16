Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of HIL opened at $3.40 on Friday. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.57 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
