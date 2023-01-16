Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 23,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $181,862,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

