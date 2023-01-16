Hudock Inc. Boosts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 621,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BHP Group by 2,079.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,638,000 after buying an additional 600,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,250 ($27.41) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,300 ($28.02) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.39) to GBX 2,450 ($29.85) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,933.20.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

