Hudock Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,326,000 after buying an additional 992,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,026,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,658,000 after buying an additional 808,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,560,000 after buying an additional 1,951,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,080,000 after buying an additional 1,033,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.