Hudock Inc. Sells 1,841 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

