Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

