IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE IEC opened at $15.34 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.